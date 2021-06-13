A 'Slime Rancher' sequel is coming to Xbox Series X and PC in 2022
Microsoft's E3 2021 event had its share of surprise sequels, but this may be one of the most... adorable. Monomi Park has revealed that Slime Rancher 2 is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) in 2022. You're still running around an open world gathering relentlessly cute slimes of various forms, but you'll now explore a new land (Rainbow Island) full of "ancient technology." It's a very, very pretty, low-pressure 'life simulator' game, in other words.www.engadget.com