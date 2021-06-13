Cancel
Video Games

A 'Slime Rancher' sequel is coming to Xbox Series X and PC in 2022

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft's E3 2021 event had its share of surprise sequels, but this may be one of the most... adorable. Monomi Park has revealed that Slime Rancher 2 is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) in 2022. You're still running around an open world gathering relentlessly cute slimes of various forms, but you'll now explore a new land (Rainbow Island) full of "ancient technology." It's a very, very pretty, low-pressure 'life simulator' game, in other words.

