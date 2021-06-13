Jefferson Forest ace Emma Lemley ready for Virginia Tech

No. 1 - DB Chamarri Conner. No. 77 - OL Derrell Bailey Jr. Notes: Perhaps the biggest updates to Jersey numbers come at the top of the list. DB Chamarri Conner was voted by his peers to have earned the No. 1 Jersey, which should signify his strong leadership presence in the locker room. He previously wore the No. 22 jersey, now occupied by DL Mario Kendricks. At No. 2, it's No. 2 Jermaine Waller, who moves from No. 28 to the single jersey defensive back number. Norell Pollard and Josh Fuga chose the single jersey numbers, which tend to make the big men in the trenches look slimmer and faster. That may not necessarily be true, but both get a number that is most often assigned to play-makers on the offense or quarterbacks. This ideal shows that the new defensive staff will not arbitrarily assign higher digit numbers based on tradition, but incentivize their players to work hard for jersey selection.