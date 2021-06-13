Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Jefferson Forest ace Emma Lemley ready for Virginia Tech

By Mark Berman
Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

FOREST — Emma Lemley verbally committed to Virginia Tech back when she was in the eighth grade, before the NCAA put an end to such early commitments. Lemley is now in the final month of her Jefferson Forest High School softball career. She is enjoying an impressive senior season. And...

roanoke.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest, VA
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Williamsburg Starz#The Ncaa Division#Era#All Timesland#Drexel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StateRoanoke Times

Virginia Tech track star Jacory Patterson transferring

Virginia Tech track and field standout Jacory Patterson announced on social media last weekend that he is transferring to Florida. The junior was set to compete for Tech in the 400 meters and in a relay at the NCAA outdoor championships this week, but that will no longer be the case. He won the 400 at the ACC outdoor championships last month for the second time in his career.
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Tech Football 2021 Recruiting Scouting Reports: Running Back

This year’s scouting reports on Virginia Tech’s 2021 recruiting class are going to be a little bit different. In the past, it was me (Chris Coleman) going at it alone. This year I’ve enlisted the help of Brandon Patterson, who is a better evaluator than I. Brandon is going to review each player, and then I’m going to give my thoughts.
Blacksburg, VARichmond.com

Virginia Tech announces Lane Stadium will be at full capacity for 2021 season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech won’t be filling Lane Stadium with cardboard cutouts again when the football team hosts North Carolina for the season opener on Sept. 3. Tech athletic director Whit Babcock announced on Monday afternoon that Lane Stadium will operate at 100% capacity for the 2021 season. The Hokies have seven home games scheduled this fall with six of them coming in the teams first seven games, which includes a much anticipated match-up against Notre Dame on Oct. 9.
Sportssportswar.com

Virginia Tech Softball Newcomers for the 2022 Season

Fresh off an appearance in the Super Regionals and potentially welcoming back all of its significant contributors, the Virginia Tech softball team will be joined this fall by one of the most highly ranked recruiting classes in school history. “I’m excited about our 2021 class,” said Hokies Coach Pete D’Amour....
Virginia StatePosted by
247Sports

Virginia Tech Football Unveils New Jersey Numbers

No. 1 - DB Chamarri Conner. No. 77 - OL Derrell Bailey Jr. Notes: Perhaps the biggest updates to Jersey numbers come at the top of the list. DB Chamarri Conner was voted by his peers to have earned the No. 1 Jersey, which should signify his strong leadership presence in the locker room. He previously wore the No. 22 jersey, now occupied by DL Mario Kendricks. At No. 2, it's No. 2 Jermaine Waller, who moves from No. 28 to the single jersey defensive back number. Norell Pollard and Josh Fuga chose the single jersey numbers, which tend to make the big men in the trenches look slimmer and faster. That may not necessarily be true, but both get a number that is most often assigned to play-makers on the offense or quarterbacks. This ideal shows that the new defensive staff will not arbitrarily assign higher digit numbers based on tradition, but incentivize their players to work hard for jersey selection.
SportsAugusta Free Press

Kristen Skiera chosen to lead Virginia Tech lacrosse program

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock announced Friday that Kristen Skiera has been named head coach of the women’s lacrosse program. The two-time All-America performer as an attacker at Duke and a Tewaaraton Award semifinalist joins the Hokies after seven seasons...
Blacksburg, VAWHSV

WATCH: Virginia Tech will require students to be vaccinated this fall

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all students attending the school this fall. Exemptions will be in place for medical reasons and “sincerely held religious beliefs.”. In a statement, Virginia Tech says, “During the past two semesters, we weathered significant surges in...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Virginia Tech will be at 100-percent capacity this fall

Lane Stadium will return to 100-percent capacity this fall, Virginia Tech has announced, after limiting capacity for the 2020 football season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is the official release from the university:. BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock announced Monday that Lane Stadium will operate...
Sportssportswar.com

Nice Roanoke Times story on Emma Lemley

“Lemley's riseball has been clocked at 65-67 mph. She also throws a curveball and change-up. Tech coach Pete D'Amour said Lemley will see action in the circle for the Hokies next spring. "I have high expectations for her," D'Amour said. "She'll pitch next year, and she will be better in...
Virginia StateNBC12

No Hokie Hokie high at Virginia Tech; marijuana still banned

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Marijuana legalization is coming to Virginia, but universities in the state aren’t following suit. Virginia Tech recently updated its student code of contact to make clear that marijuana is still banned on campus even after July 1, when Virginia’s new legalization law takes effect. The Blacksburg...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Virginia Tech officially announces the addition of CJ McCray

Virginia Tech has officially announced the addition of former Marshal linebacker C.J. McCray, who enrolled at the university a few weeks ago. McCray entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one year at Marshall, which was spent as an academic redshirt. Official release from Virginia Tech:. McCray (6-3, 215) joins the...
Colonial Heights, VAScarlet Nation

D'Andre Martin talks offer from the Vols

Colonial Heights, Virginia defensive lineman D’Andre Martin has had a busy month on the camp circuit and the 6-5, 287 pound lineman is seeing his recruitment take off. Martin has had offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Florida State. Thursday, Martin received his first SEC offer as Tennessee extended the scholarship following his camp performance.
Auburn, ALauburntigers.com

Tigers sign Virginia Tech transfer Grace Sklopan

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn soccer and head coach Karen Hoppa announced the addition of Virginia Tech transfer Grace Sklopan to the team's 2021 signing class. A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Sklopan started in all 36 of Virginia Tech's matches in the last two seasons and logged more than 3,100 minutes in the midfield. She led the Hokies with 1,489 minutes in 17 contests during the 2020-21 season.