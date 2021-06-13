Atlanta-Miami Runs
Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to left center field. Freddie Freeman doubles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Ozzie Albies pops out to second base to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Abraham Almonte walks. Austin Riley singles to shallow center field. Abraham Almonte to second. Freddie Freeman scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Ehire Adrianza walks. Austin Riley to second. Abraham Almonte to third. Kevan Smith strikes out swinging. Guillermo Heredia hit by pitch. Ehire Adrianza to second. Austin Riley to third. Abraham Almonte scores. Drew Smyly grounds out to second base, Jose Devers to Jesus Aguilar.