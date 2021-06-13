Cancel
MLB

Atlanta-Miami Runs

 14 days ago

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to left center field. Freddie Freeman doubles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Ozzie Albies pops out to second base to Jazz Chisholm Jr.. Abraham Almonte walks. Austin Riley singles to shallow center field. Abraham Almonte to second. Freddie Freeman scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Ehire Adrianza walks. Austin Riley to second. Abraham Almonte to third. Kevan Smith strikes out swinging. Guillermo Heredia hit by pitch. Ehire Adrianza to second. Austin Riley to third. Abraham Almonte scores. Drew Smyly grounds out to second base, Jose Devers to Jesus Aguilar.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins 6/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves will play the last game of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). Atlanta dropped the first match of the series 4-3 on Friday, and the Braves now lost their previous three games. Atlanta is 29-32, good for third place, five matches behind first-place New York Mets, and one match behind second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.
Washington-Miami Runs

Nationals first. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Trea Turner walks. Juan Soto strikes out swinging. Ryan Zimmerman flies out to deep left field to Jesus Sanchez. Yan Gomes grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Nationals 1, Marlins...
Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Grissom, Franklin Hit Home Runs

It was a rather ugly day around the farm, but there were still some big performances from Atlanta Braves prospects to talk about. Jesse Franklin stayed absolutely scorching hot with another home run in Rome, and he wasn’t the only one to go deep with Vaughn Grissom putting one out for his second home run of the year. Mississippi was led to a win by another strong offensive day from Braden Shewmake and a shutout performance by Nolan Kingham.
How Two Home Runs in Miami Might Have Changed the Nationals' Season

How two home runs in Miami might have changed Nats’ season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With two big swings, an inning and a season spun back in the Nationals' favor on Sunday. A club that just about one month ago was dead last in the NL East received...
Alex Verdugo 3 Run Homer in the 8th Lifts Boston Over Atlanta 10-8

ATLANTA (AP) – Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Chris Martin in the eighth inning, Rafael Devers added a three-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8. Xander Bogaerts’ 14th homer made it 6-4 in the fifth inning as Boston improved to 36-4, best in the major leagues, when scoring at least four runs. The Red Sox have won four of six overall. Devers, who went 3 for 5, doubled in the fifth and scored on Hunter Renfroe’s single to make it 7-4. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...
The Associated Press

Anderson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Cincinnati

Atlanta Braves (36-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-37, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (2-10, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -121, Braves +110; over/under is 8 1/2...
Guerrero hits 26th homer, Blue Jays beat Orioles 12-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk also connected and the Toronto Blue Jays breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday. Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego's Fernando Tatís Jr. for the most homers this year. Guerrero homered...
Colorado-Milwaukee Runs

Rockies sixth. Garrett Hampson pinch-hitting for Jon Gray. Garrett Hampson pops out to shallow center field to Willy Adames. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow infield. Yonathan Daza singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Raimel Tapia scores. Charlie Blackmon singles to second base. Yonathan Daza to third. Trevor Story pops out to second base to Kolten Wong. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes.
Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/26

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
Friday MLB Strikeout Props: Krothers picks Martin Perez, Carlos Rodon, Chris Paddack

Another 2-1 night as Joe Ross and Jose Berrios came through while Walker Buehler failed to motivate his teammates to get even one hit. Still, 2-1 makes you money and we can’t complain about that as long as we are doing this for fun, right? If any of you are trying to make a living off my picks I don’t want to hear it.
Houston-Detroit Runs

Tigers first. Akil Baddoo grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Jonathan Schoop singles to shallow center field. Robbie Grossman walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging. Nomar Mazara singles to shallow center field. Robbie Grossman to third. Jonathan Schoop scores. Eric Haase flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker.
Ender Inciarte starting in center field for Atlanta on Saturday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Inciarte will patrol center after Ehire Adrianza was shifted to left and Abraham Almonte was given the afternoon off. numberFire's models project Inciarte to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Atlanta Braves: Mike Soroka lost for the season

The Atlanta Braves may be languishing in the NL East, but they still had reason to hope for a rebound. With several injured arms returning in the coming weeks, and the hope that young ace Mike Soroka would be joining them, the Braves had been looking to make a move up the standings.
Yordan Alvarez, Carlos Correa lift Astros over Tigers to cap doubleheader

DETROIT — Yordan Alvarez arrived as a last hope for an absent offense. Jose Altuve took a secondary lead off of second base. His leadoff double ignited a lineup listless for 11 innings of Saturday’s doubleheader. Two teammates did not advance him. Alvarez stood a strike away from repeating the frustration.
L.A. Angels-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays second. Austin Meadows singles to center field. Ji-Man Choi flies out to deep left field to Taylor Ward. Manuel Margot homers to left field. Austin Meadows scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield, David Fletcher to Phil Gosselin. Brett Phillips called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits,...