Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez Spends Time With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis After Split From Jennifer Lopez

By Emily Tannenbau m
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only one spending time with an ex. Apparently Alex Rodriguez has been reconnecting with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. On Saturday, June 12, Rodriguez posted a series of Instagram photos from a recent workout with his ex-wife, including an Instagram story you can see here. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he wrote over a video of Scurtis helping to ice his leg.

www.glamour.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Cynthia Scurtis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLElite Daily

Madison LeCroy And Her New BF Are “Madhappy” After All That Drama

As of Sunday, June 13, Madison LeCroy is Instagram official with her new boyfriend — and no, it isn’t A-Rod, Jay Cutler, or even her Southern Charm co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith. After months of confusing, conflicting rumors about her love life, LeCroy is setting the record straight: She’s into someone else, and she’s doing better than ever. Although he wasn’t tagged in the pics and his identity is still a mystery, what really matters is LeCroy seems head over heels.
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Madison LeCroy Jokes She’s Responsible For Jennifer Lopez Reuniting With Ben Affleck; Madison Claims She Had No Role In Jennifer And Alex Rodriguez’s Split

Madison LeCroy really brought her own individual brand of messy to Southern Charm. Her tumultuous (and thankfully former) relationship with Austen Kroll was hard to watch from the beginning. All the way back to the world’s most hilarious video of her catching Austen having an alleged threesome. Madison has a special way of pushing Shep Rose’s buttons. And she has a thing for flirting with A-list athletes to piss of Austen, Craig Conover and anyone else who has a problem with her.
Las Vegas, NVpopstaronline.com

Ben Affleck Spends Time With Jennifer Lopez’s Mom In Las Vegas

Looks like Ben Affleck is also reconnecting with members of Jennifer Lopez’s family. On Wednesday, Ben was spotted spending some time with J.Lo’s mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, at the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the two appeared to be hanging out by the slot...
Relationship AdviceRefinery29

Here’s Why Everyone Is Getting Back With Their Ex Right Now

In our new, post-vaccine world (which, reminder, is not the same thing as a post-COVID world), many people have started traveling again, socializing again, or — in Jennifer Lopez’s instance — dating Ben Affleck again. But Lopez isn’t the only one reuniting with a former love. Angelina Jolie is reportedly “reconnecting” with her ex-husband after their divorce two decades ago, and this week, Kylie Jenner was photographed attending an event with ex Travis Scott. (An onlooker told People they were holding hands and “seemed fully back on.”) As Refinery29’s Natalie Morin asked, what did Bennifer unleash? Why is everyone getting back with their exes?
MLBMercury News

Jennifer Lopez cut off ‘needy’ Alex Rodriguez as Ben Affleck returned to her life

Alex Rodriguez’s “ego” apparently led him to believe that a reconciliation with Jennifer Lopez was seriously possible, reports say. This was even after Rodriguez joined Lopez in making a big public announcement in mid-April, saying their high-profile engagement was over, but that they would remain friends. More recently, reports say,...
Recipesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Lopez: TikTok dances, jokes and everything that happens in Alex Rodríguez’s single life after ending their relationship

From there came dinner dates with a mysterious blonde-haired woman named Alaina, the confession of the presenter Belinda Russell who revealed that the 45-year-old businessman contacted her on Instagram to flatter her ‘feed’ and the promotion of makeup products from the Hims & Hers company targeting men, all while making it clear that “I am about to take a step towards a new beginning in my life. Anything that does not serve me is being erased from my life (…) I continue to be patient and I know that this new stage of my life is approaching “.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix. Jennifer Lopez and her production banner, Nuyorican Productions, have signed a multiyear first-look deal with Netflix, the streamer announced Monday. As part of the deal, Nuyorican will…. Jennifer Lopez Styling Duo Rob and Mariel on Their Sustainable Jewelry Collaboration for Vrai.
Recipeswearebreakingnews.com

Jennifer Lopez: How Alex Rodríguez, Single And Without Commitment, Enjoys His Days After The End Of His Love | Ben Affleck | Bennifer | Celebs | Instagram | United States | Nnda | Nnni | CELEBRITIES

MORE INFORMATION | How much do you know about Jennifer Lopez, the ‘Diva of the Bronx’?. Upon learning that his ex-girlfriend was traveling to Montana with the actor, A-rod was “shocked” and even shared a picture of a dinner with his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 where there were three chairs empty with the tablecloths and plates on that many understood were the ‘Diva of the Bronx’ and her children Max and Emme. After that, he made it clear that there is a rivalry with the film producer, as the former Major League Baseball player took a face for his lifelong team, the New York Yankees, while the figure of ‘Argo’ is a fan of the Boston Red Sox.
MLBnaughtygossip.com

Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-Wife for Workout!

Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-Wife for Workout! Alex Rodriguez has proven that coparents can also make good gym partners. The retired MLB pro, 45, referred to ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis as a “world class mommy” on Saturday, posting a photo of her nurturing skills in the gym. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … Wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he wrote with the photo.
Celebritiestribunalinquiry.com

Madison LeCroy quips on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck restart!

Madison LeCroy, the American Actress has credited herself for the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Thus, the question has eagerly arisen that was she the one behind Bennifer 2.0?. Madison, the ‘Southern Charm’ star laughed and took credit for getting the former pair, Bennifer back together. as per...
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

33% of People Think This is Jennifer Lopez’s Worst Ex!

Finding true love is never easy — but one person who never gives up is Jennifer Lopez!. J. Lo has been linked to several loves during her career, and they’ve all had their ups and downs. The website Nicki Swift recently polled 601 people to find out who they thought...