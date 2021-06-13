Alex Rodriguez Spends Time With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis After Split From Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only one spending time with an ex. Apparently Alex Rodriguez has been reconnecting with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. On Saturday, June 12, Rodriguez posted a series of Instagram photos from a recent workout with his ex-wife, including an Instagram story you can see here. “Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL,” he wrote over a video of Scurtis helping to ice his leg.www.glamour.com