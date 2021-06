(Undated) — Major League Baseball is reportedly set to crack down on the use of foreign substances. According to ESPN, the league is expected to issue ten-day suspensions to any players caught using foreign substances. Teams are expected to receive a memo outlining plans to cut down on use of substances from pitchers in both the National and American Leagues. The issue stems from the use of SpiderTack, which is a heavy duty glue that has become a go-to tool for pitchers. Meanwhile, responding to a report from an individual that said he supplied Wainwright with sticky stuff, Wainwright said he did use the substance back in 2019.