Elite Eight time in 2021 Best of the Ballparks, MLB Partner Leagues

The PLAY: 1H Total Under 4.0 (-115) T Mahle (RHP), F Peralta (RHP) Must Start. Tyler Mahle has been a major spin rate pitcher, so it's possible he might be one of the pitchers impacted by the new rule that goes into effect next week. (Other SP's going today that are top spin rate guys are Ian Anderson, Lucas Giolito, Griffin Canning, Cole Irvin and Gerrit Cole, will be watching them to see if there's any velocity drop or something else.) Aside from the spin rate concern, I've got to expect Mahle to maintain what has been some very strong data one the road. Reds are 7-1 in his road starts his average game score on the road is 62 and his away OPS is .537. Very good numbers, but Freddy Peralta' are even better. The Brewers righty has a phenomenal 72 average game score at home and a ridiculous .387 OPS. The Reds are slightly below average in wRC+ vs. righties on the road, while the Brewers are way below average vs. righties at home. Whether this formula continues to work as well as it has with what's happening is speculative, but for now I'm trusting the analytics and will play what looms as a pitching duel. F5 Reds-Brewers Under is the selection.