Elite Eight time in 2021 Best of the Ballparks, MLB Partner Leagues

By Ballpark Digest Editors
ballparkdigest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the closest vote of the competition possible, fans chose Palisades Credit Union Park (New York Boulders) over Y’alls Ballpark (Florence Y’alls) by a single vote. Other close margins saw Bosse Field (Evansville Otters) and Truist Point (High Point Rockers) advanced by margins of less than 20 votes. The ballparks receiving the most votes in the Sweet Sixteen round: Clipper Magazine Stadium (Lancaster Barnstormers), PeoplesBank Park (York Revolution), Lindquist Field (Ogden Raptors), Bosse Field and Franklin Field (Milwaukee Milkmen).

ballparkdigest.com
