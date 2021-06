A handful of three-year-olds will travel 1 1/16 miles on the Monmouth Park main surface in Sunday’s $150,000 Pegasus S. Risen Star S. (G2) victor #2 Mandaloun, who crossed the wire in second in the Kentucky Derby (G1) in his most recent effort, is the standout in the cast. The Juddmonte homebred is using this race as a prep for the Haskell Invitational S. (G1) on the surface in the summer, but he still seems too classy for this contest.