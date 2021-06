The Atlanta Braves (29-31) will duel the Miami Marlins (27-35) in a three-game face-off at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Atlanta concluded the series versus the Philadelphia Phillies with a 3-4 loss on Thursday. The Braves won the opening match at 9-5 on Tuesday but lost Game 2 at 1-2 on Wednesday. Starter Ian Anderson went 7.0 innings with four hits and no earned run allowed while granting one walk but struck out four Philadelphia batters. First Baseman Freddie Freeman led the charge with one run on double hits and one RBI while Shortstop Dansby Swanson contributed one run on one hit in the loss. Pinch Hitter/Center Fielder Guillermo Heredia added one run while Catcher Kevan Smith and Center Fielder Ender Inciarte drove a hit each in the losing effort for Atlanta.