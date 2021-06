Some of Doc Rivers’ personnel decisions in Game 2 seemed a bit surprising, given the circumstances. For instance, why did Rivers put Furkan Korkmaz back into Tuesday’s playoff contest against the Atlanta Hawks late in the third quarter of a three-point contest the 76ers had to win to even the series? Korkmaz had missed all three of his first-half shots, two of which failed to hit the rim, and is not known for his defense.