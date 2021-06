Podcast: Patrick Williams named to All-Rookie second team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Patrick Williams was selected to the All-Rookie second team, K.C. Johnson, Rob Schaefer and Tony Gill react and break down why the honor was deserved. Later in the pod, the crew discusses the many coaching changes around the league and the future of Bulls coach Billy Donovan now that teams around the league are cutting ties with coaches early. The crew also talks injuries in the NBA playoffs and the draft lottery.