Everything is on the line as the Milwaukee Bucks are set to square off against the Brooklyn Nets in a Game 7 tonight at the Barclays Center. The Bucks got to this point after handling their business at Fiserv Forum in Game 6 with a 104-89 victory Thursday night. With their backs against the wall, this team came out of the tunnel with a purpose and never trailed from start to finish as they handed the Nets a 15-point defeat. With their season hanging in the balance, the Bucks will aim to keep things consistent and close out the series tonight.