Drs. Leis, Keefer address SGSC Douglas campus graduates

South Georgia State College celebrated its graduates during commencement ceremonies on the Douglas Campus on May 13, 2021. Family members and friends gathered in the Wellness Center gymnasium to cheer on a portion of the 446 SGSC graduates from summer and fall 2020 and spring 2021. Among the total number of graduates were 93 receiving bachelor degrees from one of SGSC’s eight baccalaureate programs, including the first cohort of teacher education graduates, and 20 dual enrollment students receiving associate degrees a few days shy of their respective high school graduations.