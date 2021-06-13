Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, GA

Drs. Leis, Keefer address SGSC Douglas campus graduates

douglasnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Georgia State College celebrated its graduates during commencement ceremonies on the Douglas Campus on May 13, 2021. Family members and friends gathered in the Wellness Center gymnasium to cheer on a portion of the 446 SGSC graduates from summer and fall 2020 and spring 2021. Among the total number of graduates were 93 receiving bachelor degrees from one of SGSC’s eight baccalaureate programs, including the first cohort of teacher education graduates, and 20 dual enrollment students receiving associate degrees a few days shy of their respective high school graduations.

douglasnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Douglas, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Coffee County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduations#Drs#Elementary Education#Wellness Center#Coffee County Schools#Health Affairs#Ccrn#Phi Theta Kappa#All Georgia Academic Team#Hawks#Sgsc Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Tropical Storm Claudette batters Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Claudette is battering the Gulf Coast on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has been putting out warnings since Friday for Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, with Saturday morning’s warning saying the tropical storm watch will now also include North Carolina. “Claudette is expected to produce heavy rainfall and...