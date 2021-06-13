Cancel
Savannah, GA

4-H Shotgun team competes in Savannah

Cover picture for the articleThe Coffee County 4-H Shotgun team traveled to Savannah for the weekend of May 28-30 to compete in the Georgia 4-H Trap, Skeet, and Sport Clays Match. The match was held at the Forest City Gun Club. Coffee 4-H had two senior 4-H teams (grade 9-12) to compete in the match. Teams can be composed of three to four members. Team members included Alex Dunn, Gavin Grantham, Cara Lott, Hudson Lott, Drew Purvis, Michael Roberts, and Weston Vickers. Senior 4-H shooters shoot 100 rounds in Trap, 100 rounds in Skeet, and 100 rounds in Sporting Clays.

