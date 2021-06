The Jacksonville Jaguars were the worst team in the NFL last year. How quickly can they start winning games? Could they undergo a turnaround right out of the gate in 2021?. The Jags haven’t been good in a while and had just one winning season in the 2010s. However, they hit rock bottom in 2020 and lost 15 straight games after beating the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener. Injuries certainly played a role, but every team deals with them, so that’s not an excuse.