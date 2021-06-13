Cancel
A box office expert explains why 'In the Heights' may yet have legs after dismal opening

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In the Heights,” the feature film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, failed to topple “A Quiet Place Part II” from the top spot at the box office this weekend. Coming in below analyst projections of $20 million, it brought in a measly $11.4 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

John Krasinski
Lin Manuel Miranda
