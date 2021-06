Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj has called for an investigation into his uncle’s notorious interview with Martin Bashir, and claimed that Jackson was “stabbed in the back” by the journalist.Last week, Bashir was found to have engaged in “deceitful behaviour” to gain interview access to Princess Diana in 1995. An independent inquiry concluded that Bashir’s actions were also a “serious breach” of the BBC’s editorial rules, which the corporation later covered up.In 2003, Bashir presented Living with Michael Jackson, an ITV documentary in which he trailed the late pop star over the course of eight months. During the film, Jackson admitted...