A 34-year-old Grayslake man suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a car late Saturday while walking along Route 120 near Volo, authorities said. According to Lake County sheriff's police, the man got out of a vehicle on Route 120 west of Fisher Road and began walking along the westbound lanes. The man stepped into the roadway shortly before 11:45 p.m. and was hit by a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 30-year-old man from the Round Lake area, sheriff's police said.