Video Games

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With 10 Popular Games

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Xbox/Bethesda E3 presentation, Xbox Game Pass got a significant amount of focus. Microsoft heavily emphasized that the majority of the future releases shown off today will release the same day on Game Pass. However, the company also revealed 10 previous Bethesda games that will be available today for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. It's worth noting that four of these games will be available exclusively on Game Pass for PC, while the other six will be available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the service, as well. The 10 new Game Pass additions are as follows:

Video Gamespurexbox.com

Disney+ Is Officially An Xbox Game Pass Perk Again

Update: It's official! And as expected, it's a 30 day membership for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. It's available to claim from today (June 9) until June 30. It's also only for those who currently don't have a Disney+ subscription, so current members will not be able to benefit from this incentive.
MLBrealsport101.com

Xbox Features & Game Pass Coming To Smart TVs

The value that Xbox Game Pass offers the customer is unrivalled, and now they’re planning the move to TVs as its next big step. Undoubtedly this is cause for excitement as every smart TV sold in the future could have the ability to play games with just a controller and internet connection required.
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

Disney+ Returns to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Last holiday, we were excited to launch a collaboration with our friends at Disney+ to bring a 30-day trial to our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members through the Perks program. The response from our community was fantastic; we know many of you claimed the Perk to stream all the great entertainment available on Disney+ with your friends and family. When the Perk ended in January, we heard you ask for more and today we’re excited to share the good news.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Darkest Dungeon Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

Darkest Dungeon is the final game of the current batch of confirmed Xbox Game Pass titles for this month and is available now. The roguelike turn-based RPG delivers some intense and challenging as you lead a team of heroes through some deadly dungeons, and is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Use EA Play With Xbox Game Pass for PC

So you got a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and want to play the included EA Play games? Read on and get ready to game. Previously called EA Access on Xbox, EA Play is a subscription provided by EA that lets you play all the top EA titles, and get early access to EA games. With EA Access you also get discounts on your EA purchases and timed trials for newly released games.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Xbox & Bethesda Showcase: 20+ Day One Games with Xbox Game Pass

The world of Xbox Game Pass just keeps getting bigger! We’ve got Yakuza: Like a Dragon, even more iconic Bethesda games you can play today, and a huge list of games coming on day one to Xbox Game Pass — and for a limited time you can get your first 3 months of Ultimate for $1 to start playing these games. Here’s everything we announced today at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.
Video GamesSiliconera

No Scarlet Nexus Xbox Game Pass Scheduled ‘at This Time’

When Scarlet Nexus debuts, people won’t have a way to play for free via Xbox Game Pass. Bandai Namco confirmed that it won’t be available on the subscription service at launch. It told Video Games Chronicle that people won’t see it there when the game debuts. [Thanks, Video Games Chronicle!]
FIFAtrueachievements.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Contest Sports Leaderboard now live

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can win one of five Xbox Series X consoles simply by unlocking achievements in select Xbox Game Pass sports titles. As Microsoft doesn't have a leaderboard system in place, we've set up our own. Introducing the Xbox Game Pass Sports Gamerscore Leaderboard. Much like previous...
Video GamesInverse

Dark Alliance is the co-op dungeon-crawler for Xbox Game Pass

I gasped when a giant Verbeeg chef hacked a dwarf’s body into pieces while singing a song, and then tossed the bits into an enormous pot. “Now you got yourself a stew going,” I said nervously to break the tension. A polite chuckle drifted through the team chat from DrLupo, the popular streaming personality who was in my party for a preview of Dark Alliance. (I don’t think he, the developer, or the other journalist in our group caught the Arrested Development reference, but I have no regrets.)
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Bandai Namco denies it’s bringing Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass

Bandai Namco has denied reports it’s set to bring its upcoming science-fiction RPG Scarlet Nexus to Xbox Game Pass. Earlier this week it was claimed that Microsoft had secured the title as a day one release for its subscription service, similar to how it signed Square Enix’s Outriders earlier this year.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Chivalry 2 – Is It Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass continues to absorb a wide array of titles, making it the go-to subscription for those looking to play critically-acclaimed games and the latest releases. The ever-changing catalog of games is impressive and we have seen numerous AAA titles hit the service on launch day, which has provided an alternative to shelling out the full cost for a new gaming experience.
Video GamesT3.com

Disney Plus partnership with Xbox Game Pass hinted at with Loki pun

T3's report was accurate. The latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk is 30 days free of Disney+. See the below tweet for confirmation:. Original story now continues... The brand new Disney Plus TV show Loki is getting rave reviews right now and, judging by a tweet from the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, it looks like Game Pass Ultimate subscribers could be about to get a piece of the action.
MLBtheloadout.com

Xbox Game Pass: all the games currently available on console

The Xbox Game Pass is a fantastic all-you-can-download service if you’re constantly flitting between games trying to find one you’re willing to sink hours into. The subscription service starts from just $9.99/£7.99 a month on console and it gives you access to just over 100 games that you might have missed out on in the past.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Xbox doubles down on Game Pass - announces 28 games coming to the service

Xbox used its main presentation for E3 2021 to confirm something that was already abundantly clear - it has serious plans when it comes to Xbox Game Pass.[IMAGE]. These include multiple newly announced exclusives, some of which are fairly significant surprises like Forza Horizon 5 - and all of them massively welcome for anyone who subscribes to the service.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming coming directly to TVs

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Game Pass will be streamed directly to your TV in the future through Cloud Gaming. While it reiterated that consoles remain the “flagship experience”, all that will be required to play Game Pass content on a compatible TV is a controller, without the need for additional hardware.