Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy Debuts New Boyfriend After Alex Rodriguez Affair Drama: ‘Mad Happy’

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
Courtesy of Madison LeCroy/Instagram

Miss moving on! Madison LeCroy made her new relationship Instagram official after finding herself caught in the middle of Alex Rodriguez‘s split from Jennifer Lopez.

“Madhappy,” the Southern Charm star, 30, captioned a series of sweet photos with her beau, who was not tagged, on Sunday, June 13. The pair cozied up together on a boat, both concealing their faces with sunglasses. In another pic, they shared a kiss.

LeCroy previously hinted in April that she had a new man in her life, replying, “I have a boyfriend!” after a troll brought up her history with Rodriguez, 45, and Lopez, 51. Her relationship revelation came two days after the former fiancés confirmed the end of their engagement to Today.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they noted in a joint statement at the time.

The retired athlete and the Second Act star previously shut down split speculation in March. Two months prior, LeCroy found herself in the hot seat during the Bravo series’ season 7 reunion when Craig Conover claimed that she “flew to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player.”

Shortly after the drama played out onscreen, the hairstylist clarified that she didn’t have a physical relationship with Rodriguez. “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she told Page Six, noting that they’d spoken on the phone “randomly, but not [consistently].”

At the time, however, a source close to the former New York Yankees star told Us Weekly the duo had “never met.”

Since splitting from Rodriguez, the Grammy nominee has moved on with Ben Affleck, to whom she was engaged from 2002 to 2004. The former American Idol judge is seemingly ready to leave all the drama behind her — as is LeCroy.

“She’s ready to move on in life and let that be the past,” a source told Us of the reality star in April. “Madison is happy in her new relationship. She wanted to tell everyone she has a boyfriend because she was sick of hearing everyone claim she was hooking up with [Rodriguez].”

LeCroy’s life didn’t stay drama-free for long, however. Amid rumors that she was back in touch with Rodriguez, the New York native quickly shut down the speculation.

“I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories,” a rep for Rodriguez told Us in May. “They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family.”

