Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Dumfries scores as Netherlands tops Ukraine 3-2 at Euro 2020

By MIKE CORDER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDkH0_0aTDcYkt00

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Denzel Dumfries picked a pretty good time to score his first international goal.

After missing an open chance in the first half, Dumfries helped set up two goals in the second and then headed in an 85th-minute winner to give the Netherlands a 3-2 win over Ukraine at the European Championship.

“I kept believing that a chance would come and then you have to be in the right place,” Dumfries said. “It wasn’t my best match, but it was the most beautiful.”

The winning header came only minutes after Ukraine had scored two late goals to equalize.

The victory vindicated Netherlands coach Frank de Boer’s decision to play a 5-3-2 formation at Euro 2020 with Dumfries and Patrick van Aanholt as wingbacks instead of the 4-3-3 attacking formation favored by many Dutch fans.

“We dominated, created chances, and that is what we want to see,” De Boer said.

The Dutch were playing in their first major soccer tournament in seven years. The last time was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when they reached the semfinals.

Stand-in Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum put the 1988 European champions in the lead in the 52nd minute with a powerful shot to ignite a five-goal second half. Wout Weghorst made it 2-0 in the 59th.

A cross from the right by Dumfries set up the first and his run into the box caused havoc in the Ukraine defense for Weghorst’s goal.

“Fantastic evening for him,” Wijnaldum said.

But the comfortable position was turned upside down by two defensive lapses in five minutes.

Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko curled a left-footed shot over Maarten Stekelenburg in the 75th minute and Roman Yaremchuk dived in front of Weghorst to head in a free kick from the left four minutes later.

“You know he (Yarmalenko) has a famous left foot. We should have neutralized that,” De Boer said.

The defensive frailty was not helped by the fact that center backs Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt were both out injured. Van Dijk has been ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury but De Ligt is expected to be back for the team’s next Group C match.

The Netherlands had dominated the first half but was denied by a series of good saves from Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan.

He first dived low to his right to stop a shot from Memphis Depay in the second minute and then blocked an effort from Dumfries three minutes later. He made his best save in the 39th minute, sticking out one hand to stop a volley by Wijnaldum that took a slight deflection on its way toward the goal.

Dumfries squandered the clearest Dutch chance a minute later when he headed a cross from Depay wide at the far post.

Ukraine, appearing in its third European Championship, has only won one match and has never progressed out of the group stage.

About 16,000 fans, all of whom had to show a negative COVID-19 test to get in, watched the Netherlands dominate the match at Johan Cruyff Arena until Ukraine’s unlikely comeback.

The Netherlands will next face Austria on Thursday, while Ukraine plays North Macedonia in Bucharest. Austria beat North Macedonia 3-1 in an earlier Group C match.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

484K+
Followers
255K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Roman Yaremchuk
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Wout Weghorst
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Person
Patrick Van Aanholt
Person
Andriy Yarmolenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Amsterdam#Ap#Dutch#European#Group C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
Related
Soccerbesoccer.com

Shaqiri at the double as Switzerland dream of last 16

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice as Switzerland beat Turkey in Baku to seal third place in Euro 2020 Group A. Switzerland significantly boosted their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages at Euro 2020 by beating Turkey 3-1 in their final Group A game. Vladimir Petkovic's side finished behind Italy and...
SoccerThe Guardian

Matthijs de Ligt, cool and powerful, shows Netherlands the way forward

In Thursday’s 2-0 win over Austria, Matthijs de Ligt transformed the picture of where the Netherlands Euro 2020 journey might go. His was a magisterial display at centre-back that made Frank de Boer’s team what they were not against Ukraine: a team. Netherlands now also look like contenders for the...
Soccer101 WIXX

Soccer-Hrosovsky, Koscelnik in for Slovakia against unchanged Sweden

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) – Patrik Hrosovsky and Martin Koscelnik replace Jakub Hromada and Lukas Haraslin in Slovakia’s lineup for their Euro 2020 Group E clash against an unchanged Sweden in St. Petersburg on Friday. Hrosovsky, who will slot into a defensive midfield position, and Koscelnik, who will be deployed on...
SoccerAS.com

Países Bajos 2-0 Austria: results, summary and goals

Match ends, Netherlands 2, Austria 0. 94' Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Austria 0. 93' Attempt Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Stefan de Vrij following a fast break. 88' Attempt Attempt missed. Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria)...
Soccer90min.com

Jadon Sancho could hold the key to England beating Scotland

Several jaws dropped to the floor last Sunday when England manager Gareth Southgate opted to leave Jadon Sancho out of his 23-man squad for the Three Lions' opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia. Three players did have to miss out from England's 26-man camp, granted, but it was still a...
Soccerstateofpress.com

Sweden 1-0 Slovakia: Emil Forsberg penalty seals win

Emil Forsberg’s second-half penalty ensured Sweden took a huge step towards qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2020 with victory against Slovakia in St Petersburg. RB Leipzig’s Forsberg slotted in with 13 minutes remaining after substitute Robin Quaison was brought down by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The spot-kick ended a...
Soccerthestatszone.com

EURO 2020 Fantasy Fixture Analysis – Matchday 3

Matchday 2 is already going a long way as to determining the teams likely to find themselves qualifying for the knockout stages, with a number of countries having already booked their places in the last 16. First to do so was Italy following a second successive three nil triumph in Group A, with Ciro Immobile (€10.0m) starring once again after finding the net for the second time at EURO 2020. From a EURO fantasy perspective, many managers were forced to sit up and take notice of Manuel Locatelli (€5.5m) after the enticingly cheap midfield bagged a brace on Matchday 2 as the Azzurri brushed aside Switzerland. Whilst owners of Romelu Lukaku (€11.1m) was extremely disappointed that the forward gained no attacking returns, Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m) announced his arrival at EURO 2020 in style, coming off the bench to score and assist in a 1-2 Belgium victory over Denmark. Gareth Bale (€9.5m) was also a popular EURO fantasy pick for Matchday 2, especially for those who played the limitless chip and despite missing a penalty that Bale won himself, he recorded two assists and nine fantasy points as Wales overcame Turkey that puts them on the verge of knockout qualification.
UEFAtrtworld.com

Netherlands beat Austria to reach Euro 2020 knockouts

This time, the Netherlands has never looked like throwing away their two-goal lead. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored a goal in each half as the Dutch comfortably beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the round of 16 at the European Championship. “We showed some different qualities today,"...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Lovren starts for Croatia against Czech Republic

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Dejan Lovren returns to the heart of the Croatian defence for their second Group D game of the European Championship against Croatia on Friday, with Duje Caleta-Car dropping to the bench. Lovren missed Croatia’s opening game, a 1-0 defeat by England, after suffering a knee ligament injury...
Soccer90min.com

Netherlands predicted lineup vs North Macedonia - Euro 2020

Netherlands play the final match of their Group C campaign on Monday evening, taking on North Macedonia at the Johan Cruyff Arena. It will be North Macedonia's final game of their first ever major tournament, after a 2-1 loss to Ukraine last time out made it impossible for them to qualify for the round of 16 - but, hey, we've all grown to love them.
FIFAlosangelesherald.com

Euro 2020: Havertz, Gosens score as Germany thrash Portugal

Munich [Germany], June 19 (ANI): Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens got among the goal-scoring chart as Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter here at the Allianz Arena on Saturday. In Group F, Germany is now at the second spot with three points from two games while Portugal...
Premier LeaguePosted by
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Targeting Dutch International Donyell Malen

Liverpool have already filled an important gap heading into next season with the signing of French centre-back Ibrahima Konate. There are still several other areas that Liverpool need to make new additions to if they are to once again challenge for the Premier League title. The Reds are looking to offload several players this season and if such players depart, then they will need to be replaced.
Posted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski stars on Euro 2020 Matchday Two

Matchday Two of the Euro 2020 group stage saw multiple Bayern Munich players contribute to their respective countries’ results. All of Bayern’s representatives at the competition remain in the hunt for the knockout stages entering the final matchday of the group stage. Here’s how they fared on Matchday Two. Robert...