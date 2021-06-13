Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida man fatally shoots father of underage girl he was dating, officials say

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfrU6_0aTDcNI800

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man fatally shot the father of the underage girl he was dating Friday morning during an argument with the man, investigators said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr. grabbed a shotgun and fired it around 5:49 a.m. at the father who was upset about his 17-year-old daughter’s relationship with the man, WTSP reported.

“He was dangerous, he was violent, he was a drug dealer, he did what he wanted,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “He fought and argued with our victim, and this morning he goes into the house at gunpoint and takes him out of the bedroom and summarily executes him.”

The victim’s name was not released.

Deputies stopped Rodriguez, 31, who was in a car leaving the area. They found a shotgun shell in his pocket and another one in a bag.

Investigators said Rodriguez sold drugs to the man and that was how he met and started dating the man’s daughter, WTVT reported.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary with a firearm and tampering with a witness.

©2021 Cox Media Group

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
370
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Wtvt#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
TravelPosted by
CNN

US extends Covid-19 travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

(CNN) — The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday. "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on...