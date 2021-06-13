Cancel
New Limited Edition “Black Album” Batch Of Black Whiskey From Metallica

By Doug O'Brien
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001sPL_0aTDcKdx00

Metallic introduced their blackened whiskey back in August of 2018. They use the Black Noise sonic enhancement process to create their signature flavor. As best as I can understand and explain (remember I’m just a DJ), Metallica is cranked up while the whiskey is being processed to create a uniquely Metallica flavored whiskey. Now they have introduced a limited edition “Black Album” enhanced batch of black whiskey. Metallica bassist, Robert Trujillo, gives you a peek at the limited edition package.

This new pack comes with a 750mL bottle of the Black Album-enhanced Batch 114 whiskey, which has notes of burnt caramel, oak, honey, cinnamon and more, plus a collectible matte black whiskey coin. There’s also the Snakebyte Cocktail Booklet, which provides several drink recipes and was named after James Hetfield’s signature Snakebyte guitar.

The limited batch is out in time to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the “Black Album” this year. If you can’t find it at your local store, you can always get it at Blackenedwhiskey.com.

-- Doug O'Brien

