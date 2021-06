VALLIS WAY — The Championship trophy stood gleaming at pitchside before being packed into safe keeping for one more week but they might as well hand it to Saracens now. This single season in the second tier has been a procession for the fallen champions since the minor wake-up call of defeat at Cornish Pirates on the opening weekend, and as Owen Farrell kicked 18 points, and Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Billy Vunipola, twice, got among the tries, a one-sided first leg of the play-off final made next Sunday’s reverse fixture an utter formality.