Time, episode 2 review: do people who've done bad things deserve forgiveness?

Overwhelm: Is our exhaustion a sign that we’re CareTicking time bombs?. Hi, it’s Glennon. Welcome back to We Can Do Hard Things. So the episode we’re launching today, we almost didn’t air at all. We recorded this conversation on a day when my sister was feeling really overwhelmed and kind of angry, she was feeling the entire weight of the world and our business and the complicated future of her two neurodiverse kids on her shoulders and her overwhelm was causing a deep rift between her and her partner, John. She felt resentment for him because while she knows he’s a deeply good man who loves her and their babies, she also knows he doesn’t carry the same emotional load that she does. That because she’s a woman, she is expected to do endless hours of invisible work that he isn’t expected to do. That because her partner, John, doesn’t carry the constant caretaker ticker that runs through her mind all day and night about what everyone in her life needs now, and tomorrow and a decade from now, he has more free time and energy and space in his day and in his mind, which means he has more free time and energy and space in his life. And in the end at discrepancy means he has a fuller life, more time to be human. And that pissed her off. After we recorded this conversation, we thought, well, that was a good sister conversation, but we won’t make it public because this is personal. This a unique situation. People might not understand. But then a couple of weeks ago we aired the Fun episode and we talked about how so many women don’t know how to play, how to have fun, that often we forget how to play as young girls, because fun requires being unselfconscious and little girls are trained to care more about how we appear and how we feel. And as we get older, we are further trained to care for others needs instead of our own, we forget how to play. When we learn how to constantly please and serve, we don’t get to play because we have too much work to do. And so we end up having less joy and less life than we should. And the response to that episode was incredible. My sister and I have read through hundreds of your reactions and comments and reviews on social media, on our voicemail messages, from women who are wives and parents, and from women who are single parents and from women who don’t have kids, but are single-handedly caring for aging parents or ill siblings. And for women who are not caring for family, but find themselves the default caretaker of their offices or their wider community. We have sat silently together and listened. We have read your stories aloud to each other. And the common denominator has been, women are overwhelmed and a bit angry. You want to share the weight of the world. You want the world and your work and your families to stop expecting you to keep them spinning alone and invisibly. You want some life back. You want to get to live. And I learned once again that the more personal we get, the more universal we are, that no life is really all that unique at all. And that one woman’s issue is usually millions of women’s issue and that we are never alone. So let’s begin here.