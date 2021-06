Eric Suher and his Iron Horse Entertainment Group have been cited $100,000 over labor law violation complaints filed with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office. More than two dozen workers accused Suher of a series of violations, including: splitting work weeks among his different businesses to avoid paying overtime when employees worked more than 40 hours; not offering sick time; not granting breaks but deducting time from pay; and routinely being late with paychecks that he insisted on handing out in person.