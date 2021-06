It’s Friday, we could use some feel-good inspiration, so we dug through our archives to find a list of great quotes for a little breezy early weekend reading. Travel feels just around the corner, doesn’t it? The world is opening back up, the idea of getting on a plane, or a boat, or even just driving somewhere really far away and dropping yourself into a foreign place, even in your own country, no longer seems like an impossibility. So we’re re-sharing this piece collecting a bunch of terrific quotes from travel writer Bill Bryson, to lighten the mood as we head into summer. Enjoy. – Ed.