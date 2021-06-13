Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

In Orwellian Britain, lockdown is perpetual and sickness is health

By Tim Stanley
Telegraph
 7 days ago

T here is a spectre haunting  Britain: permanent lockdown. Assuming that the June 21 date for lifting restrictions is pushed back today, on the grounds that cases and hospitalisations are rising, this narrows the window for reopening in the summer. Why? Because reopening almost inevitably triggers a spike in cases, and the later we delay that moment, the closer we will be to winter – when the NHS is under pressure anyway – and the more dangerous allowing Covid to spread becomes. It is not inconceivable that restrictions could remain in place until spring next year, a decision that will be shaped by two political developments.

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
Susan Michie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Uk#Nhs#The Communist Party#Non Covid#Trump#Itv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

Britain health secretary says new UK variant is more transmissible

LONDON (AP) - Britain's health secretary says the delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant coronavirus variant in the U.K., is 40% more transmissible compared to the country's existing strains. Matt Hancock acknowledged Sunday that the rise in delta variant cases may delay the government's plan to lift most...
Public Healththelondonnews.net

Britain Delays Plans to Lift COVID-19 Lockdowns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed plans to lift coronavirus restrictions by a month because of the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India. Johnson said on Monday that restrictions will now be lifted on July 19 instead of June 21. "I think it is sensible to wait...
Public HealthTelegraph

We must beware a cynical bid to terrify Britain into loving lockdown

On Monday, we should hear that this grotesque social experiment is over. Not lockdown – that won’t end for the indefinite future. No, what will be wound up is the programme of torture in which an entire population was repeatedly subjected to the breathtaking prospect of a return to normal life only to have that possibility instantly snatched away – sometimes in the course of a single sentence.
Public HealthTelegraph

Lockdown Britain has surrendered its ancient freedoms far too cheaply

I feel a familiar sense of frustration whenever I read the latest suggestions that June 21 may not bring the final end to lockdown we were promised. Everything about this is predictable. There’s the comms style – leaking and counter-leaking, apparently designed to focus minds or “nudge” behaviour, rather than add clarity. There’s the typically patronising assumption that the public is too dim-witted to comprehend any nuance within the message. And of course the extreme risk-aversion and likelihood that the goalposts will move yet again.
PoliticsTelegraph

The Swiss referendum on lockdown rules shames Britain's authoritarian stance

If, as looks likely, the UK Government is set to delay the lifting of coronavirus restrictions for another month, the impact both on its own credibility and the wider economy could be devastating. In Covid Land, we hear about forever masks and restrictions until next spring, despite the success of a vaccine rollout supposed to give the country back its freedoms.
Public HealthBBC

June 21: Delay lockdown lifting, urge local health leaders

Lifting the last Covid restrictions in England on 21 June should be delayed to "stop us going backwards", public health officials have said. Unlocking then would risk an increase in hospital admissions, the Association of Directors of Public Health said. The government is expected to announce on Monday whether it...
Kidskentlive.news

How lockdown has damaged the mental and physical health of children

Fourteen months after the first UK lockdown was announced, The Childhood Trust has launched a new, 19-page report entitled Post-Lockdown: Children in Crisis, detailing the effects that long-term social distancing measures have had on the mental and physical health of children living in poverty. The Childhood Trust engaged 75 different...
PoliticsThe Guardian

UK government loses legal battle over transparency of ‘Orwellian’ unit

The government has lost a legal battle to prevent the release of documents about an “Orwellian” unit that is accused of obstructing the release of material requested by the public under the Freedom of Information Act. The Clearing House, a little-known unit that sits at the heart of government, circulates...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

So Matt Hancock is ‘useless’? Glad the PM so clearly cares about dealing with Covid-19

Now that Boris Johnson has announced the restrictions will end absolutely definitely on 19 July, I wonder how many believe the restrictions will end on 19 July. If you held a poll, I expect 19 July would be the date chosen by the fewest people. More people would say, “I expect they’ll finally end on Christmas Day,” or on a day that hasn’t been invented yet, such as Pondomber the 35th. Thousands of events have been cancelled again, and now most people have given up even trying to understand the rules. For example, music festivals aren’t allowed,...
HealthThe Independent

NHS chief laughs and refuses to say if Matt Hancock is ‘hopeless’

This is the moment NHS England chief Sir Simon Stevens squirmed when he was asked whether he thought health secretary Matt Hancock was “hopeless.”. He refused to answer when pressed repeatedly by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby on whether he had confidence in Mr Hancock. “I mean, that is...
Worldcumnockchronicle.com

Health leaders ‘relieved’ by lockdown extension

Health leaders have expressed “relief” that the Prime Minister has extended the current lockdown restrictions for another four weeks. Pushing back so-called Freedom Day to July 19 will mean that the NHS can vaccinate “many more people”, NHS Providers said as it welcomed the “cautious” approach. It will also mean...
Public Healthbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Boris Johnson and NHS urge all over-18s to book Covid jab in 'final push'

All adults can now book a life-saving Covid jab vaccine, NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens announced today. Everyone aged 18 and over is being urged to arrange a jab if they have not had one as the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme, the biggest in health service history, begins the final push to protect the country.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

NHS chief’s awkward silence when asked if Matt Hancock is ‘hopeless’

The silence was deafening when the chief of NHS England was asked if he agreed that health secretary Matt Hancock is “hopeless”.Sir Simon Stevens was asked repeatedly if he has confidence in Mr Hancock’s ability but declined to answer.Pressed by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby on whether the health secretary is “hopeless,” Sir Simon can be seen to smirk and fail to answer.“I mean, that is a political question,” he says.It comes after former aide Dominic Cummings published text messages from Boris Johnson in which the prime minister appeared to describe Mr Hancock as “totally f***ing hopeless”.In a...
PharmaceuticalsTelegraph

Boris Johnson: Vaccine ‘miracle’ must be launchpad for UK science boom

Boris Johnson has said Britain must harness the spirit that created the "miracle" of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to achieve the scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow. The Prime Minister announced a turbo-charging of the Government's attempts to help find solutions to major challenges facing humanity, including climate change and dementia. Writing...
U.K.inews.co.uk

Dido Harding’s bid to lead the NHS is symptomatic of a grim populism

If you want an example of so much that is wrong with our country, consider this fact: Dido Harding has applied to become chief executive of England’s National Health Service. She thinks she should run our most cherished, complex and arguably important institution, the biggest employer in Europe, at this time of immense crisis.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson tells parents 'we need you and your children to carry on testing' amid row amid row over 'hugely disruptive' school swabs and false positive fears

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has urged parents to keep testing themselves and their children amid a row about how well self-tests actually work. Mr Williamson wrote to parents of children in secondary schools and colleges across the country and said: 'We need you and your children to carry on testing twice a week.'
LifestyleBikeRadar

Tour of Britain

Stopped for a mid ride coffee in Lauder and met the route director for this years Tour of Britain! They were designing the route for the Hawick to Edinburgh stage in September with the local police.
PoliticsThe Guardian

What the loss of a Conservative seat tells us about England’s changing middle class

Four days ago, a former insider at a London-based thinktank wrote a piece for the Spectator about the forthcoming Chesham and Amersham byelection, and his sense that this little-remarked political episode would soon be over, with the minimum of fuss. “Hopefully then we can stop hearing any rubbish about how the Lib Dems are set to tear down the Conservatives’ ‘blue wall’ in the home counties,” he wrote. “As the campaign has demonstrated, the Lib Dems are miles away from being able to cause such an upset.” He ended with a prediction he evidently felt was beyond question: “The Lib Dems will lose on Thursday, most likely fairly badly, and they will have no one to blame but themselves.”
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Final decision on continuation of Lockdown to be taken today; these are demands of health experts

​​​​THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A decision on the continuation of lockdown in the state will be taken today. A section of health workers demands that the existing lockdown must continue as long as the test positivity rates come under 10 per cent. They hold the opinion that withdrawal of lockdown might lead to an unprecedented rise in the number of covid cases in the state. — The covid deaths in the state have reached near 10,000. As per the government’s statistics, the total number of covid deaths in the state, as of now is 9,946. Yesterday alone, 227 persons die in the state. This is the highest number of per day deaths recorded till the pandemic’s first wave.