The Little Rock School District Board will consider at its next meeting whether to expand its community school model into two new schools, Mabelvale Elementary and Mabelvale Middle School. The district and the city of Little Rock partnered ahead of the 2019-2020 school year to develop an initial group of four schools: Chicot, Stephens, Washington, and Watson elementary schools. Each of the schools offers health clinics (or access to them), extended after care, tutoring, food pantries and more.