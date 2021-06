Richards (2-0) allowed a hit and two walks and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Saturday over Colorado. Richards kept Milwaukee within a run despite the shaky eighth inning, and Willy Adames' two-run shot in the ninth put the right-hander in line for the win. Richards has been strong in June with no runs allowed in nine innings. For the year, he has a 3.51 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB across 25.2 innings, mainly in a middle-relief role.