UK's most expensive parking space outside London sells for £45,000

By Crystal Jones
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car parking space has sold in Cornwall for £45,000 - believed to be the largest amount a plot outside of London has ever sold for. The space is an unremarkable patch of tarmac in a car park and sits on a hill half a mile from the beachfront, overlooking the sea.

