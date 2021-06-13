UK's most expensive parking space outside London sells for £45,000

The most glamorous, sought after address in London has changed – relocating from the residences at One Hyde Park to those at Sir Winston Churchill’s Old War Office on Whitehall. Ineffably glamorous, shrouded in history and, best of all, from the turrets you’ll be able to spy over into Downing Street. Spy being the operative word given the building’s affinity with the vocation – as an HQ for Ian Fleming, who worked for Britain’s Naval Intelligence Division, and as a star in more James Bond films than any other building. Sold by Her Majesty’s Government in 2014 to Rich List stalwarts, the Hinduja brothers, the building is now a year away from opening as half state-of-the-art Raffles hotel and half gobsmackingly glorious private residences (the very first in the UK and Europe by Raffles).