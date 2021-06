New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph is preparing to be ready for the start of 2021 training camp. Rudolph was mostly sidelined during the minicamp sessions that have taken place this week after he underwent foot surgery this offseason. However, despite the procedure, it seems as though he'll be a full-go when the team meets back up later next month to prepare for the upcoming season. Rudolph figures to be the TE2 on the roster behind Evan Engram, and it'll be up to Jason Garrett to decide how often he runs two-tight end sets.