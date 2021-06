Kartik Aaryan recently completed his ten years in the industry. He started his career in the year 2011 with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and today he has come a long way with his hard work. Karthik has a huge fan following today and on June 20, he is bringing something different for his fans, while sharing the photo, Sakartik wrote on his Instagram, “Aa raha hai kuch different sa. gas karo.” In this poster, Karthik. Standing in front of a graphical backdrop, he is wearing an overcoat, with long hair and a shaft in his hand. His fans are very fond of this new avatar of him. As soon as Karthik asked him to gas, a wild gassing game is going on on his timeline. Some people are saying that the trailer of the film Dhamaka will be released, while some are saying that Karthik will be seen in the role of a game character. Whatever be the case, the curtain from this suspense will be removed tomorrow on June 20.