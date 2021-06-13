St. Louis Cardinals: Historical finds on the Waiver Wire

The St. Louis Cardinals need some help and in the past, DFA’d players have been hidden gems. Who have the Cards found on the Waiver Wire?. I know it’s still early in the season, and maybe it’s too early to worry. After all, it’s only June. But as I’m writing this, the St. Louis Cardinals rotation is in complete disarray and the bullpen (at best) is a mess. Additionally, the offense isn’t good enough to make up all the runs the pitching staff is hemorrhaging to other teams.