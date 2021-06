ST. PETERSBURG -- At the start of the season, right-hander Collin McHugh had to ask himself some tough questions. He’s 33 years old, he's coming off a season in which he did not pitch and he’s dealt with arm issues in the past. The rust of not competing for 18 months showed in his first few outings, as he owned a 10.13 ERA before going on the 10-day injured list in late April with a low back strain.