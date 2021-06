Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses we have in Bollywood. Even though she has done a handful of films in the industry until now, her fan following is immense. She is a girl who’s in the process to become a superstar soon. But did you know how the ‘National Crush of India’ used to be like some years ago? Well, while browsing the web, we have come across a viral audition video of Patani when she was just 19-years-old. The clip sees the Radhe actress auditioning for an advertisement. Disha Patani Birthday: Here’s a Peek Into the Diva’s Glamorous Wardrobe That Screams Millennial Fashion!