Yvonne Orji Shares Her Own Insecurities as an Actor While Filming ‘Insecure’ – ‘I Thought I Was Getting Fired’

This just in: the official trailer for HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is finally here, and it's 2 minutes and 10 seconds of pure drama. Of course, we wouldn't expect anything less from the Upper East Siders. As we get acquainted with the next generation of Manhattan's elite — portrayed by Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, and Evan Mock, among others — it becomes abundantly clear that everything we thought we knew about Gossip Girl and her loyal followers will be flipped on its head in this new iteration. The fashion and music? Iconic. The love triangles? Even more intense. The new Queen Bee? Absolutely ruthless and fierce. Being a fan of the original Gossip Girl, I naturally had a lot of thoughts and feelings as I processed everything — 50 to be exact. Go through this journey with me as we patiently wait for the series to hit HBO Max next month.