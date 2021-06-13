Cancel
‘Chicago P.D.’: Is Kim Burgess Leaving?

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 7 days ago
Chicago P.D. is one of the hottest shows on television, with legions of fans tuning into the police procedural drama week after week. Lately, on the heels of a season finale that has everyone talking, many viewers are taking to the internet to discuss what the upcoming ninth season will hold for all of their favorite characters. In particular, the fate of beloved character Kim Burgess is up in the air, and many are wondering whether Burgess will even be returning for the ninth season of Chicago P.D.

