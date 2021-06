The Giants pushed Anthony DeSclafani back a day this week to give him some extra rest. He'll now get even more time to prepare for his next start. The opener of a four-game series at Nationals Park was postponed Thursday night because of rain in Washington D.C. The teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 11:05 a.m. PST and the second one at 4:15 p.m. PST. The games will be seven innings.