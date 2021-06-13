A Variety of Analyses: Mixed Teams

Dressel and U.S. Men Set for Intense Duel with Russia for 400 Free Relay Gold. Since the beginning of the Caeleb Dressel era in 2016, the American men earned one Olympic gold medal and two world titles in the 400 free relay. The only slip-up came at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, when the team was disqualified (after touching first) for swimming out of order. And in the fall of 2019, the contingent of U.S. 100 freestylers looked stronger than ever, when American men occupied eight of the top 17 spots in the world rankings, with six men under 48 and Nathan Adrian ranked eighth but still at 48.17.