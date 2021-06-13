A Variety of Analyses: Mixed Teams
Georgia was the surprise as a newcomer at the event, beating 5th seeded Cuba in the first round. Other than that match, all seeding was respected. Georgia have strong players in the men’s categories but are now bringing their women forward and so despite the on-paper statistics we can see them really progressing. It is the first time in 34 years that Cuba will leave a world championship with no medal at all and that is thanks to Georgia’s progression in the women’s categories, today at least.www.ijf.org