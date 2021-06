Skoda expands the Enyaq series with a top model with all-wheel drive. According to the platform strategy, another offshoot of the VW ID.4 GTX and Audi Q4 e-tron would have been expected at this point – that is, a drive train that provides up to 220 kW. However, it will only be available on the market in the Skoda Enyaq at the end of the year. Before that, the Czechs place a model in between that is given the addition Sportline 80X. We have already been able to get a first impression.