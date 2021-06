The Baltimore Orioles head down to St. Petersburg to face the AL East division-leading Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game weekend series, starting on Friday. As the month of June brings hot weather, it seems the Baltimore Orioles‘ lineup has inherited some of the heat. Batting .359 with a slugging percentage of .602 in the past week, the O’s send those red hot bats down to Tampa Bay for a matchup that begins on Friday at Tropicana Field. The Orioles have been playing some good baseball as of late, and will be in for quite the test as they face the Rays who sit in first place in the AL East.