Iowa News Digest

As the western United States endures a record-breaking heatwave, the Southeast is under a tropical storm warning Friday. CBS News national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look at the drought hitting the West, while CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the concerns the extreme weather is bringing.