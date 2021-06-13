Jaguars' Laviska Shenault impressing during OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped the eighth day of organized team activities, and it’s become clear how important depth will be for the Jags in 2021. OTAs are the time of the year when players are getting acquainted with the playbook, their teammates, and their coaching staff. Thus, it doesn’t make sense to push players more than they need to be. After all, contact is limited and teams want their players to stay healthy. On the other hand, you can have an idea of how the Jags’ rebuild is coming along.