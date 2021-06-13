Jaguars' Laviska Shenault impressing during OTAs
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault is generating buzz following his performances in OTAs according to FanNation's John Shipley. Shenault has reportedly staked a claim as the Jaguars' best skill-position player during OTAs. He has looked explosive and dynamic while hauling in several big grabs. Entering his sophomore season, Shenault will look to improve on a rookie campaign that saw him catch 58 of 79 targets for 600 yards and 5 touchdowns in 14 games played.www.numberfire.com