2024 QB Dylan Raiola is going to 'sling it around yard' at FNL, and his dad, NU great Dominic, can't wait

"On the Minnesota visit this past weekend, we did everything you could imagine," Lehigh Acres cornerback and new Minnesota commit Aidan Gousby said to 247Sports. "I got to interact with other recruits as well as the Minnesota players and staff. We toured the facilities and campus and got to take some pretty cool pictures. We had amazing dinners and got to hit the lake with Coach Fleck and his staff as well. My host for the visit was freshman corner Miles Fleming and he's a great person. He just told me if I came here, I'd get developed not only on the field by corners coach Paul Haynes, but also off the field. And when I sat down with Coach Haynes, that's what we talked about. The development for me as a player and just him molding me into a man off the field as well."