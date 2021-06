The second Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer has arrived, and unlike the teaser, it’s a reminder that the movie is actually about the Looney Toons and not just an IP circus. Just like the last trailer, the latest spot starts out with Los Angeles Lakers and recently playoff-eliminated NBA superstar Lebron James showing up in the animated world of the Looney Tunes. James, who plays himself in the movie, gets transported into the alternate world through some kind of computer program which he compares to The Matrix. Though it’s bit more like Tron, one of the few movies the trailer does not reference.