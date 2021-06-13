Cancel
Protests

Thousands join protests against Catalan pardons

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of people have joined protests in the Spanish capital Madrid against controversial plans to pardon jailed Catalan separatists. Leaders of Spain's right-wing parties joined the demonstration against the pardoning of 12 separatists behind a failed independence attempt in 2017. Protesters accuse the Socialist-led Spanish government of using...

Pedro Sánchez
Carmen Calvo
#Pardons#Catalonia#Catalans#Protest Riot#Spanish#Socialist#Reuters#Spaniards#El Mundo
Spain
Europe
Madrid, Spain
ProtestsUS News and World Report

'We Will Be Annoying': Thousands of UK Police Poised for G7 Protests

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - Thousands of police have been drafted in from across Britain to beef up security for what organisers promise will be disruptive and "annoying" protests when G7 leaders gather for a summit this week. The first in-person meeting of the leaders of major developed economies for...
SocietyTimes Daily

Spain's right wing rejects any pardons for Catalan leaders

MADRID (AP) — Thousands in Madrid are protesting the Spanish government’s plan to issue pardons to a dozen Catalan separatist leaders convicted for their roles in the biggest challenge to the country’s unity in recent history. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
Labor IssuesUS News and World Report

Thousands of Greeks Protest 'Monstrous' Labour Reform Bill

ATHENS (Reuters) -Thousands of Greeks marched in Athens on Thursday against government plans to overhaul labour laws which unions say will undermine workers' rights and let companies bring in longer hours through the back door. Greece's biggest private and public sector unions staged a day-long strike that brought public transport...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

All the keys to the battle for pardons for the pro-independence leaders condemned by the Catalan referendum

The Government of Spain is studying the request for pardons for the Catalan independence leaders imprisoned after they were convicted of organizing an illegal self-determination referendum in October 2017, which led to the subsequent unilateral declaration of independence proclaimed by which Carles Puigdemont was then president of Catalonia. The possibility...
EuropeThe Guardian

Jailed Catalan separatist leader signals support for pardon from Madrid

The former Catalan regional vice-president jailed for his role in the failed attempt to secede from Spain almost four years ago has signalled his support for a pardon from the Madrid government and suggested that unilateral efforts to secure independence are now “neither viable nor desirable”. Oriol Junqueras, who leads...
Proteststhesaxon.org

A less crowded Columbus cries out against pardons and demands Sánchez’s resignation | Spain

Colón’s second photo has been less crowded and with much less political prominence than the first. The convocation of the Union 78 platform to protest against possible pardons to the leaders of the process cOndenados has brought together some 25,000 people, according to the Government Delegation, almost half of what the same source accounted for in 2019 – 45,000 – in the other march that repudiated the Executive’s negotiations with the Catalan independentists. The municipal police has offered another very distant estimate, 126,000 people, while the estimates made by this newspaper place attendance at 60,000. In 2019, the organizers had put it at 200,000. The leaders of the three parties that supported the concentration, PP, Vox and Ciudadanos, have avoided meeting. Moreover, in the case of the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has stayed at the entrance of the square, without getting fully into the crowd.
Protestsglobalconstructionreview.com

Thousands protest in Budapest over planned Chinese university

An estimated 10,000 protesters gathered in the Hungarian capital, Budapest on Saturday to voice their anger over plans to build a Chinese university at taxpayers’ expense instead of previously planned affordable housing for Hungarian students. The issue arose in April when investigative Hungarian news site, Direkt36, claimed to have seen...
Politicsworldcapitaltimes.com

Spain’s Sánchez faces pivotal decision on pardoning Catalan separatists

- Advertisement - MADRID — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is on the brink of making a defining decision of his tenure: issuing pardons for jailed Catalan independence leaders. In the coming weeks, Sánchez is expected to approve partial pardons for nine leaders who were convicted in 2019 of sedition,...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Tens of thousands march against far-right in France

Tens of thousands of people across France on Saturday marched against "attacks on freedoms" and what organisers said was a growing influence of far-right ideas ahead of next year's presidential elections.  Protesters vented against issues ranging from recent legislation they say chips away at liberties, such as a law that could see prosecutions for publishing images of police officers in action, to what they charge is a creep of far-right ideas into the mainstream ahead of next year's elections.
ProtestsClick2Houston.com

Thousands in Hungary protest anti-LGBT bills on eve of vote

BUDAPEST – Protesters and human rights officials urged lawmakers in Hungary on Monday to reject legislation banning any content portraying or promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment to anyone under 18. Thousands of LGBT activists and others demonstrated in front of the Parliament in Budapest in the evening, chanting “we are...
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Spain’s right unites in fury as PM considers Catalan pardons

On Sunday thousands of people, among them the leaders of the three parties on Spain’s right, will once again gather in the Madrid square that boasts the world’s largest Spanish flag to protest against the Socialist-led government’s handling of the Catalan independence crisis. In February 2019, in a deeply controversial...
Proteststhepopnews.com

London-Thousands Protest for Palestinian Rights.

Dissenters walk to Downing Street and approach G7 pioneers to end their help to Israel following the Gaza attack. A huge number of individuals have gone to a favorable to Palestine fortitude walk in London, approaching the Group of Seven (G7) pioneers as of now meeting in southwest England to help Palestinian rights.
Protestsbaltimoregaylife.com

Thousands rally in Budapest against anti-LGBTI law

Thousands in the Hungarian capital Budapest protested against a planned law banning information about homosexuality and transgender people from young people. Protesters say the law violates the basic rights of children and families. The protest took place directly in front of Parliament. Demonstrators waved rainbow flags. “With this, children will...
Advocacycumnockchronicle.com

Thousands protest over climate change, Ethiopia and Myanmar at G7 summit

Thousands of protesters have marched through the streets of Cornwall on day two of the G7 summit as leaders of the world’s richest nations gathered to discuss coronavirus and other key issues. Members and supporters of Extinction Rebellion walked through the town of Falmouth playing drums, chanting and displaying artwork...
ProtestsArkansas Online

Protests flare over Spain's pardon plan

MADRID -- Thousands of people Sunday called for Spain's government to resign over its plan to issue pardons to a dozen separatist leaders who were convicted for their roles in a 2017 attempt to carve out an independent Catalan state, the boldest secession push in recent Spanish history. The demonstration...
ProtestsTelegraph

Violence shatters Pakistani elite as thousands protest 'illegal' land grab

For those fortunate enough to own a home in a Bahria Town development, the elite suburb promises to offer a respite from the clamour of life in much of Pakistan. Prospective residents from Karachi are lured with assurances that they can swap the blackouts, floods and rubbish heaps of the port metropolis for a luxury lifestyle in a manicured architectural fantasia.
ProtestsSaipan Tribune

Over 100 join PUA protest

A group of over 100 individuals that have banded together in a Facebook group called CNMI PUA Group staged a protest yesterday at the Kilili Pavilion in Oleai to raise awareness about Pandemic Unemployment Assistance issues such as delays and non-issuance of benefits. CNMI PUA Group Facebook page administrator Candy...