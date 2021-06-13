Thousands join protests against Catalan pardons

Colón’s second photo has been less crowded and with much less political prominence than the first. The convocation of the Union 78 platform to protest against possible pardons to the leaders of the process cOndenados has brought together some 25,000 people, according to the Government Delegation, almost half of what the same source accounted for in 2019 – 45,000 – in the other march that repudiated the Executive’s negotiations with the Catalan independentists. The municipal police has offered another very distant estimate, 126,000 people, while the estimates made by this newspaper place attendance at 60,000. In 2019, the organizers had put it at 200,000. The leaders of the three parties that supported the concentration, PP, Vox and Ciudadanos, have avoided meeting. Moreover, in the case of the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has stayed at the entrance of the square, without getting fully into the crowd.