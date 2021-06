This week, we look at the Tennessee Titans as a threat with their trade for Julio Jones, the rotation on the defensive line, and the Buffalo Bills’ tight end position. To have your Bills questions answered on the next podcast, you can call 24/7 and leave your questions at 716-508-0405, email us at BuffaloRumblings@SBnation.com, tweet us at @RumblingsQandA, send us Facebook or Instagram messages, or leave your comments in the show notes article on the website.