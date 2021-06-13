Grosjean tackles own fire after second retirement of luckless weekend

Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda lapped the four.014-mile course in 1min47.6781sec, a median pace of 134.200mph, eclipsing the most effective efforts of second quickest Ryan Hunter-Reay by zero.1243sec. Prime Penske honors went to Josef Newgarden in third who was a mere zero.04sec slower than Hunter-Reay, and solely a hundredth forward of Chip Ganassi Racing’s finest effort, a 1min47.8515 from Alex Palou, who scored his first ever IndyCar podium right here final 12 months with Dale Coyne Racing. Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and Colton Herta in a second Andretti entry had been inside half a second of prime spot however Herta, together with Penske’s Will Energy (10th quickest) survived off-track excursions on the finish of one among their earlier flying laps. Sebastien Bourdais, a former winner right here, was seventh quickest for AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet, forward of Penske’s rookie, Scott McLaughlin. Nevertheless it was 2019 Indy Lights champion Askew who stole the present with eighth quickest. Final week he made his season debut subbing for Felix Rosenqvist at Arrow McLaren SP, his outdated staff, but this week was referred to as on to fill in for the injured Rinus VeeKay at Ed Carpenter Racing. Remarkably, regardless of not being granted the additional set of tires that every one rookies get within the opening follow session , Askew was simply zero.6sec off prime spot. Askew additionally starred off-track – albeit unintentionally – with this inadvertent reminder of how he bought his trip this weekend: Behind Energy was the season’s solely two-time winner, Pato O’Ward, whereas the 2 sequence debutants this weekend – Cody Ware within the second Coyne-RWR entry and Kevin Magnussen within the Arrow McLaren SP – completed up 22nd and 23rd respectively. Ed Jones was unable to participate in follow due to a small hearth in his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda. Tomorrow’s second follow begins at 10.10am native (Central) time, with qualifying following at 1.30pm and remaining follow at four.30pm. Observe outcomes: