G7 nations seek to counter China’s Silk Road projects with ambitious infrastructure plan

Cover picture for the articleThe Group of Seven (G7) countries have announced plans for a major infrastructure project for developing nations in a bid to rival China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), also known as “One Belt, One Road.”. The agreement on the initiative titled Build Back Better World (B3W) came on the...

Xi Jinping
Angela Merkel
Infrastructure Construction
Beijing, CN
Politics
China
