Warriors’ Draymond Green Has Strong Reaction To Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets

After a sloppy and cold shooting game one, Milwaukee will hope to bounce back and even the series against the Brooklyn Nets after losing 107-115 on Saturday Night. Going into the series, everyone would agree this would be a tough matchup between two teams with high-powered offenses. Brooklyn was able to deal with the initial blow of losing James Harden in the first minute and used their two stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to set the pace while Blake Griffin, Mike James and Nicolas Claxton made their own contributions.